Late Soap Star Tristan Rogers Makes a Surprise Final Appearance Tuesday on Ratings-Plagued “Young and Restless”

Tristan Rogers really went out with a bang.

The 79 year old soap star died August 15th from lung cancer. He worked until he couldn’t, leaving “GEneral Hospital” in November 2024 after 45 years of playing superspy Robert Scorpio. Rogers taped a surprise final episode not long before he died, and it aired in June.

Now it turns out he also taped a farewell episode for “The Young and the Restless,” where he played a con man for many years. It airs tomorrow, Tuesday. This was an actor devoted to his fans. And what a nice way to wrap up a 50 year career.

Rogers’ long time “YR” castmate Jess Walton — who should be on the ratings plagued show a lot more — taped the scene with him and also a tribute that’s on Instagram now.

And yes, “The Young and the Restless” dropped below 3 million viewers in the most recent ratings. They spent a chunk of the summer doing a poor remake of “Knives Out: Glass Onion.” They killed off four characters and gave none of them funerals. It’s time for a head writer change.