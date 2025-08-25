Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres Refutes Rumors of the Band Retiring: “We’re Still Making Music. We’re Better Than We’ve Ever Been”

Bon Jovi’s famous drummer, Tico Torres, has hit social media.

He’s posted a video on the Bon Jovi official accounts refuting rumors that he or the band have retired.

Not true, he says. “Musicians don’t retire. Especially me.”

Tico says in fact: “We’re still making music. We’re better than we’ve ever been.”

I believe him. Jon Bon Jovi has had vocal issues, certainly, but he can still record if not tour like before. I don’t know where these rumors begin.

No one expects a band of 60 year olds — other than Bruce or the Stones — to be on the road endlessly. Why would they? And Bon Jovi had a new record out last year called “Living Proof.”

I’m sure we’ll be seeing Bon Jovi in 2026. Meanwhile, no one hits those skins like Tico. He’s a monster.