K-Pop Demon Hunters Brings Netflix 1st Number 1 (with an Asterisk) Movie After Soundtrack Spends All Summer Selling Millions of Copies

By Roger Friedman

I don’t know what “K-Pop Demon Hunters” is and neither do you. It doesn’t matter.

All summer this animated movie has been at the top of the Netflix streaming chart.

At the same time, the soundtrack album has sold almost 900,000 copies via audio streaming. The five top singles from the album have individually sold around 1 million copies apiece from streaming. The album and the singles have dominated the Spotify and iTunes charts.

So is it a surprise that Netflix decided to put a ‘sing–a-long” version in theaters this weekend? The animated film is available on Netflix since June 20th. But into the theaters Netflix went on Friday and the result is an $18 million weekend.

Netflix never ever reports box office numbers but somehow (wink, wink) for the first time ever this number was indeed reported. So the streamer can claim to be number 1 at the box office, again, for the first time ever. There should be asterisk by “Demon Hunters” name because it’s a one shot deal. The real number 1 this weekend was “Weapons” with $15.6 million.

All this really says is that K-Pop remains a phenomenon. I do hope the various acts on the “Demon Hunters” soundtrack are well paid. Their success fueled the movies’. Netflix will no doubt be doing more K-Pop projects.

