Sunday, August 24, 2025
Beatles 30 Year Old Remixed, Remastered Anthology 4 Box Sets Zoom to the Top of Amazon Charts Despite Only 13 New Songs

By Roger Friedman

The Beatles are back in the amazon Top 10. Twice.

The remixed, remastered Anthology CD box set is number 2. The vinyl version is number 8. The former sells for $118, The latter for $374. They’ll be released on November 21st.

What are these things? The 30 year Anthology 1, 2, and 3 are all spiffed up redone by Giles Martin and the Apple gang to sound as good as all the other Beatles reissues. They’ll be joined by Anthology 4, 13 tracks — all previously unheard versions of songs your mother should know.

There’s nothing actually new. No new songs. The last three tacked on Beatles songs — “Free as a Bird,” “Real Love,” and “Now and Then” — have been remixed and remastered by ELO’s Jeff Lynne. We can hear the updated “Free as Bird” now. It used to sound quite slow and sludgy, but now it shines like a new car. Frankly the best thing about it is Paul McCartney’s wistful humming at the end. It’s pure gold.

Interesting that Capitol put the advance sales up on amazon already. Taylor Swift’s new album comes out on October 3, but Republic has held back so far in advance of release. They’re building up for a big release.

The new mix is about 30 seconds shorter than the original. I thought when I heard it, it sounded faster. I think they picked up the pitch. Smart.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

