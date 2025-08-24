As Grammy Deadline Looms, Laufey and Lady Gaga Look Ready for a Fight In Weak-ish Year, Elton John and Brandi Carlile Underdogs

The deadline for 2026 Grammy eligibility is this Friday, August 29th.

Already we know that Morgan Wallen is a problem. His “I’m the Problem” isn’t being submitted for anything. Why should it? Wallen isn’t liked by the record biz despite having the biggest selling record of the year. Better just to count his money.

There aren’t a lot of strong candidates for Album of the Year. So far, Lady Gaga is ahead with “Mayhem,” which got great reviews and has been a consistent seller. Certainly, Gaga’s “Abracadabra” will be a Best Record and Song nominee.

But coming up fast is jazz pop singer Laufey. The Icelandic-Chinese singer’s third album, “A Matter of Time,” is in the top 5 and also has garnered rave reviews. She also sings on Barbra Streisand’s “Partners 2” album. Laufey is ready made for the Grammys. She’ll be nominated in a lot of categories.

A dark horse: Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s “Who Believes in Angels?” This is definitely a candidate for Album of the Year, with rock tracks and ballads to fill out other categories. There’s a song on there called “When This Old World Is Done with Me” that is the actual Best Song of the year, hands down. It’s an actual Song. I hope this is kept in mind.

Who else? Teddy Swims, of course, for “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy, Pt. 2.” Sabrina Carpenter’s new album comes right at the deadline this week. I can’t imagine it won’t be on the list. Bad Bunny’s 2025 album will surely take a spot.

There are also albums left over from last fall after the 2025 deadline, including Keith Urban, Coldplay, and Tyler the Creator, among others.

So stay tuned…The campaigning, elbowing, and insider trading begins next Tuesday, right after Labor Day.

PS Don’t sleep on Jon Batiste’s “Big Money,” which came out Friday with literally no publicity.