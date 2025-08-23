Saturday, August 23, 2025
Donate
BusinessMusic

Justin Bieber Sold Only 246 Paid Downloads Last Week of His “Swag” Album, the Rest — Not Much — Came from Streaming

By Roger Friedman

Share

Justin Bieber’s “Swag” album has been problematic all summer.

This past week, according hitsdailydouble.com, “Swag” sold just 246 paid downloads. That’s it. Everything else came from streaming — 32,941.

That Bieber’s reliable old crowd has moved on is an understatement. By taking so much time between releases, and not touring, or even appearing on TV, Bieber is slowly turning himself into an oldies act. He’s 32 now. Most of his fans will move on completely over the next five years.

We always say, Well, at least he’s rich. But after his contentious split from manager Scooter Braun, Bieber is definitely hobbled financially. Luckily, his wife Hailey has made a fortune with her cosmetics company. So they’ll be ok, whether on or off the charts.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com