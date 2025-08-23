Justin Bieber Sold Only 246 Paid Downloads Last Week of His “Swag” Album, the Rest — Not Much — Came from Streaming

Justin Bieber’s “Swag” album has been problematic all summer.

This past week, according hitsdailydouble.com, “Swag” sold just 246 paid downloads. That’s it. Everything else came from streaming — 32,941.

That Bieber’s reliable old crowd has moved on is an understatement. By taking so much time between releases, and not touring, or even appearing on TV, Bieber is slowly turning himself into an oldies act. He’s 32 now. Most of his fans will move on completely over the next five years.

We always say, Well, at least he’s rich. But after his contentious split from manager Scooter Braun, Bieber is definitely hobbled financially. Luckily, his wife Hailey has made a fortune with her cosmetics company. So they’ll be ok, whether on or off the charts.