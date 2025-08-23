After Glitch Last Season, “Waltzing with Brando” Finally Coming Next Month with “Titanic” Star Billy Zane, Richard Dreyfus

It’s not easy releasing an indie movie.

“Waltzing with Brando,” directed by Bill Fishman, was supposed to be released last year.

But then the movie about Marlon Brando in Tahiti won awards at various festivals and didn’t have distributor.

Now, at last, the film — starring Billy Zane, Richard Dreyfus=, Jon Heder, and Tia Carrere is heading to theaters.

Iconic Pictures is releasing this comedy on September 18th. They’re small, but they’ve had a couple of recent successes with David Byrne’s “American Utopia” directed by Spike Lee, a handful of horror films, and anniversary releases of classics like “Dogma” and “Babadook.”

“Waltzing” was shot in Tahiti and around where Brando lived in the South Pacific. It includes his shooting “The Godfather,” and winning his Oscar, as well as his commitment to the environment. He had big plans and dreams for Tahiti, many of which were not doable. But he gave it his all.

PS Making a rare appearance in “Waltzing with Brando” is James Jagger, the talented son of Mick and Jerry Hall.

Zane, meantime, has long lists of credits in TV and movies, but he will forever be remembered as Caledon Hockley, the villain of “Titanic.”

“Waltzing with Brando” has some strong buzz so far which may mean Zane finally gets his due three decades later. From the trailer, it looks like he has Brando in hand quite capably.