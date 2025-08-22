First Time Ever: Listen to the Song Bruce Springsteen Left off “Born to Run” Released Now for 50th Anniversary

So many box sets, anniversary remixes, and so on.

It’s hard to believe there was one song left that Bruce Springsteen left off the original “Born to Run” 50 years ago.

But here it is, today: “Lonely Night in the Park.”

It’s very catchy but you can see why it didn’t make the final cut. There is a neat little keyboard part that sounds like it came from Badfinger’s “Day After Day,” so that’s interesting.

I wonder why this didn’t make the “Tracks 2” box set, currently out. It would have made a perfect addition to the E Street Band disc.