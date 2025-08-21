The Beatles Officially Announce Anthology 4, Remastered Music and Video, 13 Previously Unheard Demos and Other Rare Recordings (Watch)

I told you two days ago this news was coming:

The Beatles’ landmark “Anthology” documentary series has been restored and remastered.

There is now a completely new Episode Nine, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul, George and Ringo coming together between 1994 and 1995 to work on “The Anthology” and reflecting on their shared life as The Beatles.

The restoration has been overseen by Apple Corps’ production team, working with Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

The release is November 21st, in time for the holidays.

An Anthology book will be released on October 14th, for $46. No price yet on the rest of the music and video.

There are choices of 12 LPs Vinyl, 8CDs, and Digital Collections.

It includes:

“Anthology 4,” newly curated by Giles Martin, includes 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings and other rare recordings. It also includes new mixes of The Beatles’ Anthology-associated hit singles: the GRAMMY-winning “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” given new life by their original producer, Jeff Lynne, using de-mixed John Lennon vocals.

The original “Free As A Bird” music video has also been beautifully restored. It actually sounds amazing: