Thursday, August 21, 2025
Donate
Theater

Kennedy Center: Trump Loyalists Oust Dance Programmers, Censor Chinese Art Work, Consider Installing Cracker Barrel, Water Slide

By Roger Friedman

Share

How much more damage can Trump and his lackeys inflict on the poor Kennedy Center?

In a further move to the right, Richard Grennell and his pack of thugs have fired the dance programmers. They’ve also removed the Tim Yip artwork called “China Red” from the front windows after two decades.

What’s left? Installing a Cracker Barrel restaurant and a water slide into the Potomac. Come on, Donnie, why not go all the way?

I hope all the Democrats and hidden Hollywood righties are happy about all the changes at the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, and other arts institutions. I do mean you, Brian Grazer.

According to Kennedy Center — soon to be called “KFC” spokesperson Roma Daravi — three longtime directors were ousted including Director of Dance Programming Jane Raleigh and Assistant Manager Mallory Miller, a lead organizer in the effort to unionize staff. Miller described the dismissals as proof of why a union is needed, calling the cuts “a form of censorship.”

In case you were interested, Raleigh’s bio reads: “Jane Raleigh is the Director of Dance Programming at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In her role at the Kennedy Center, she curates the Ballet subscription series and presents all mainstage Dance offerings as well as a variety of dance performances on the Center’s Millennium Stage and in the Center’s REACH expansion spaces. Locally, Raleigh serves as co-chair of the Pola Nirenska Award jury, and has served as a member of the Blacklight Summit Community Committee, and the board of Dance Loft on 14. Nationally, she an active member of Dance/USA and the Association of Performing Arts Professionals.”

Here’s what Miller had to say:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mallory Miller (@punkyp)

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com