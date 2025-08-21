Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb, Danny Burstein Coming in First Broadway Production of “Marjorie Prime,” Previously a Movie, Pulitzer Finalist

Aunt Ada from “The Gilded Age” is coming to Broadway. She may run into Mrs. Russell.

I told you this week that Carrie Coon will be on the boards this fall in Tracey Letts’ “Bug.”

Now Cynthia Nixon is coming, too, in a play whose title may sound familiar: “Marjorie Prime.”

This was previously a movie with the legendary Lois Smith and Jon Hamm.

Before that it was a Pulitzer Prize drama finalist when it was produced in Los Angeles, and then off Broadway, again with Lois Smith.

The first Broadway production will feature 94 year old wunder June Squibb, who’s also headling a movie this fall, Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great.” You also know her from “Thelma” and “About Schmidt,” among others.

Squibb is joined by Nixon, plus Tony winner Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell at the tiny (Helen) Hayes Theater, where “Purpose” just had its triumphant run.

What’s it about? Squibb plays an older woman who ruminates her life and loves, bringing some people back from the dead, at least in her imagination. It’s described in some quarters as science fiction, although seeing AI animate still photos from the past, who knows what could happen?