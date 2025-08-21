Thursday, August 21, 2025
Donate
Theater

Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb, Danny Burstein Coming in First Broadway Production of “Marjorie Prime,” Previously a Movie, Pulitzer Finalist

By Roger Friedman

Share

Aunt Ada from “The Gilded Age” is coming to Broadway. She may run into Mrs. Russell.

I told you this week that Carrie Coon will be on the boards this fall in Tracey Letts’ “Bug.”

Now Cynthia Nixon is coming, too, in a play whose title may sound familiar: “Marjorie Prime.”

This was previously a movie with the legendary Lois Smith and Jon Hamm.

Before that it was a Pulitzer Prize drama finalist when it was produced in Los Angeles, and then off Broadway, again with Lois Smith.

The first Broadway production will feature 94 year old wunder June Squibb, who’s also headling a movie this fall, Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great.” You also know her from “Thelma” and “About Schmidt,” among others.

Squibb is joined by Nixon, plus Tony winner Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell at the tiny (Helen) Hayes Theater, where “Purpose” just had its triumphant run.

What’s it about? Squibb plays an older woman who ruminates her life and loves, bringing some people back from the dead, at least in her imagination. It’s described in some quarters as science fiction, although seeing AI animate still photos from the past, who knows what could happen?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com