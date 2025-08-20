Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Warning About Google AI: Report from Expert Sees Website Traffic for NY Times’ Wirecutter Is Dropping Fast as Google Kills The Internet

By Roger Friedman

Internet sage Glenn Gabe has an alarming report on his site.

Traffic for the NY Times’ site Wirecutter has gone off the deep end.

Wirecutter is NY Times site that covers family stuff, electronics, home issues, etc. It’s the equivalent of what New York magazine was decades ago, all about helpful and cool stuff. There are lots of reviews of cell phones, vacuums, etc, plus practical things we need to keep going in this crazy world.

Gabe noticed that in the last month, Wirecutter — like every website — is spiraling out of control. Google, I surmise, is killing Wirecutter with AI. When someone searches for “best vacuum,” they’re getting Google’s AI answer. Previously they would have clicked on Wirecutter’s blue link.

But Google AI and all AI are ravaging websites, destroying the internet now no what kind of defense is put up. This is a frightening story and one that should be taken seriously because it’s happened to every website. If it can happen to the New York Times, it’s happening to you.

Here’s the link.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

