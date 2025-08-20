Please Watch This Video: Is This Our America? Federal Agents Restraining a Man, Screaming in Agony, on the Washington Mall

This happened today.

No one is stopping it. Is this America? Is this what you really want? I know there are sick people who will think Yes, get him. But if it happened to you or someone you knew, you wouldn’t feel that way.

I love the people on the sidewalk. They’re what we call “the good Germans.” They see nothing.

This is so disgusting, it makes my blood boil. We are letting thugs rule the country thanks to Donald Trump and his goon squad.

Forget about uneducated MAGA and those people. How about Democrats and independents who voted for Trump? How can you sleep?