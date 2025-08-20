Thursday, August 21, 2025
Kristi Noem Sees a Border Wall and She Wants to Paint it Black: Today’s Distraction from Epstein Sent Dog Killer on Empty Gesture

By Roger Friedman

Kristi Noem see the border wall and wants to Paint it Black.

The Rolling Stones song comes in handy today, as the Secretary of Terror and Cruelty actually painted a border wall black. She said Donald Trump told her the black paint would heat up and prevent immigrants from climbing over it.

They both ignored the fact that this isn’t true, the black paint is no deterrent, and that fleeing illegals can just put up a ladder and go right over the top of the wall.

But the black does go with everything, and will make the Wall look that much more chic.

