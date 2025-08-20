Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Claim: Controversial Country Star Morgan Wallen Not Submitting 4 Million Selling “I’m the Problem” for Grammy Consideration

By Roger Friedman

Morgan Wallen is certainly the outlier in popular music.

The country star sells millions and millions of streaming music but is not taken seriously by anyone.

His latest album, “I’m the Problem,” has steamed the equivalent of almost 4 million copies. Of course, less than 10% are actual sales. Maybe 250,000 in CDs, LPs, and and paid downloads. Otherwise, it’s all in the air.

Anyway, Wallen — according to hitsdailydouble.com — has not submitted “I’m the Problem” for Grammy consideration. The deadline is August 31st.

That means no Wallen on the Grammys next winter.

What’s the problem? Is he the problem?

The Grammys don’t care much for Wallen. He’s never gotten any Grammy nominations. He was accused of using the N word on a home video and only got his hand slapped. His punishment is to just keep making more money, money, money. Whatever mansion he lives in is lined with expensive beer bottles and gold records from the RIAA.

Year to date, according to Luminate, he’s sold a total of 6 million equivalent sales, with a total of 303,000 in physical sales.

The streaming is what his sales are all about, which means someone’s just hitting the play button on Spotify over and over.

But those physical sales — iTunes is always listing “I’m the Problem” in the top 10. In reality the album sold an actual 4,000 copies last week which demonstrates how anemic record sales really are.

So no Morgan, no cry at this year’s coming Grammys — which just clears the path for country artists who deserve the accolades.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

