Carrie Coon, Mrs. Russell from “The Gilded Age,” Coming to Broadway This Fall in Her Real Husband’s Play (Tracy Letts)

By Roger Friedman

When we last saw Bertha Russell, she was aghast that her husband left her.

That was on “The Gilded Age.”

Now Mrs. Russell’s portrayer, Carrie Coon, is coming to Broadway this fall. She’ll star in her award winning playwright husband’s “Bug.”

The husband, Tracy Letts, actor and writer, is best known for “August Osage County.”

By the time she gets to the Samuel G. Freedman Theater, Coon may have an Emmy for “The White Lotus.”

That’s quite a year!

“Bug” last played at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in 2021.

The full cast of the 2021 production will reprise their performances on Broadway, including  Namir Smallwood, Randall Arney, Jennifer Engstrom and Steve Key.

Set in a seedy Oklahoma motel room, Bug centers on the unlikely romance between a lonely waitress and a mysterious and paranoid drifter. The longer they talk, the more the waitress begins to adopt his neuroses. The work premiered at London’s Gate Theatre in 1996, with a revised version playing Off-Broadway’s Barrow Street Theatre in 2004, winning the Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for Best Play. A movie adaptation was released in 2006 directed by William Friedkin, starring Ashley Judd, Michael Shannon, and Harry Connick, Jr.

This production will be notable for its acting and writing, and also its opening night. Almost all of “The Gilded Age” cast lives in New York. The Freedman theater is small, so you can imagine that red carpet!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

