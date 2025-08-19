Trump Wants to Take Control of Museums, Complains Learning About Slavery and the “Downtrodden” Is Too Negative

Donald Trump thinks that museums shouldn’t be talking about how bad slavery was, it’s a downer like discussing how “unaccomplished” the downtrodden were in some fuzzy long ago time.

Instead, he says in a Truth Social message, museums should be telling a different story because there’s “Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

Trump, who has never set foot in any museum, is now threatening America’s museums, intimating that he will force them to change to his will as he has law firms and universities. He has no idea what a museum’s function is — to teach history — and doesn’t care.

This is a distraction from Epstein, but also frightening because this is an extension of his fascism. He wants to control the press, education, and history, and reshape it in his bizarre and untruthful vision.

Will anyone stop him? He’s already directed one of his underlings to make changes at the Smithsonian so that it’s in accord with him for the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

His exact interest in “Slavery” should be of concern to every American. This is insanity.