Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Trump Wants to Take Control of Museums, Complains Learning About Slavery and the “Downtrodden” Is Too Negative

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump thinks that museums shouldn’t be talking about how bad slavery was, it’s a downer like discussing how “unaccomplished” the downtrodden were in some fuzzy long ago time.

Instead, he says in a Truth Social message, museums should be telling a different story because there’s “Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

Trump, who has never set foot in any museum, is now threatening America’s museums, intimating that he will force them to change to his will as he has law firms and universities. He has no idea what a museum’s function is — to teach history — and doesn’t care.

This is a distraction from Epstein, but also frightening because this is an extension of his fascism. He wants to control the press, education, and history, and reshape it in his bizarre and untruthful vision.

Will anyone stop him? He’s already directed one of his underlings to make changes at the Smithsonian so that it’s in accord with him for the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

His exact interest in “Slavery” should be of concern to every American. This is insanity.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

