The Beatles Tease A New Box Set for Holidays: Could Be Anthology 4 Collection Thirty Years After the Original Releases

By Roger Friedman

Once upon a time, the Beatles had their “Anthology” series.

There were three double CD albums that featured outtakes and songs never heard, different takes of hits.

Now it seems they’re teasing a fourth Anthology set because you know, Christmas is coming, and they’ve run out of albums to remix and repackage. Seriously, I love the Beatles and all their anniversary box sets. An Anthology 4 would be very welcome.

Seriously, it’s the 30th anniversary of the original albums. So why not add one and promote the whole series? Plus, new vinyl versions would also be a hit.

Is there any extra material left? Quite a lot, I think, judging by all the bootlegs floating around. And Apple would be smart to fix up the original set of albums and videos for a new generation. You Tube is filled with fan made versions of an Anthology 4 with all kinds of amateur remixes including one of the whole Band — somehow – playing on John Lennon’s “Grow Old With Me.”

So stay tuned…

unofficial, from YouTube

