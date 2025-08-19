Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Sticker Shock: Low Budget Looking “Happy Gilmore 2” Cost At Least $152 Million, Most Money Ever Spent on a New Jersey Production by Anyone

By Roger Friedman

Share

Maybe you’ve seen Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2.”

For a couple of weeks it was the most watched film all over the world on Netflix. It spent four weeks in the Netflix top 10. It wasn’t great, but it was fan service for Sandler freaks who loved the original movie. There’s no harm in that.

Now, thanks a report from the State of New Jersey, we learn that “Happy Gilmore 2” — a comedy about golf with no special effects — cost at least $152 million. That’s the most any movie has ever spent in New Jersey.

“Happy Gilmore 2” got tax breaks, but also we don’t what they spent beyond shooting in New Jersey. Wow, that’s a lot of money. And it’s pretty high considering Sandler’s daughter and wife appeared in the film. (Daughter Sunny just wrapped a new movie for Netflix with Steve Buscemi and Max Greenfield in which the 16 year old is the central character. It’s her 21st screen credit.)

Here’s a report detailing where $152 million got spent. filmed in 31 municipalities and 9 counties across the state. They did not shoot in space or stage a “Gladiator” like fight.

According to the report:

“The exterior of the Gilmore home was filmed at a private home in Irvington and the interior was filmed at a private home in Belleville. New Jersey golf courses featured in the film included Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands, Fiddler’s Elbow in Bedminster, Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield, Closter Golf Center, Alpine County Club in Demarest, Farmview Golf Center in Hackettstown, Rockleigh Golf Course, Essex Golf Center in Roseland, and Montclair Golf Club in West Orange. New Jersey boasts over 330 golf courses in the state.”

As for the cast, besides Adam and Sunny, the few other main actors are Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie and Haley Joel Osment — not exactly Scarlett Johansson, Timothee Chalamet, and Matt Damon in terms of deals. Otherwise, it’s stuffed with cameos from sports stars and celebrities like Bad Bunny who probably got scale and were all paid the same amount of money.

All in all, a strange story. But Netflix has deep pockets, and they’re also building a studio in New Jersey. So they probably think it was worth it to spend $152 million-plus on a movie that tops should have cost $50 mil.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com