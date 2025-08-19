Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Donate
Movies

Cynthia Erivo Getting Big Award in December as the Intense Oscar Push for “Wicked 2: For Good” Begins Today

By Roger Friedman

Share

Awards season has begun.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo is getting the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film.

Erivo is starring in “Wicked 2: For Good,” coming in December.

Erivo deserves all awards, but the intense push is on for “Wicked 2: For Good” to win a lot of Oscars. Studios arrange with film festivals for the actors from the Oscar-buzzed movies to get these honorariums. The publicity within the Academy, they hope, will turn into gold statues.

Festivals like Santa Barbara and Palm Springs are close by Los Angeles, and that’s where all the action is. Some of these awards are genuine appreciation of an actor’s talent — as in this case. But some — beware — they’re bought and paid for.

Will Erivo win Best Actress in 2026 for playing Elphaba twice? The odds are good, and she’s worked hard for it. Will “Wicked” pull off Best Picture? That remains to be seen.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com