CBS Sunday Morning Story on New Singer Laufey Sends Her Records, and Barbra Streisand’s Latest Duets Album, Zooming Up the Charts

Barbra Streisand’s latest duets album, “Partners II: The Secret of Life,” has zoomed back up the charts.

It’s number 5 on iTunes and number 2 on amazon.com.

The album was released June 27th and fell flat. Streisand did no direct promotion for the album, there seemed to be no marketing plan, and the result was a terrible sales disappointment.

So what’s going on?

One of Barbra’s duets is with up and coming singer Laufey. On the album they perform one of Laufey’s songs, called “Letter to My 13 Year Old Self.” For some reason, Sony/Columbia just ignored it at the time of release.

But this past Sunday, on CBS Sunday Mornings, Laufey was featured. The power of that show is enormous. Laufey’s records took off, as viewers wanted to know more about this Grammy winning young star.

The CBS Sunday piece heavily featured the Streisand duet, with a clip of the video and of Streisand saying that singing with Laufey “was like buttah.”

This evidently sent fans looking for the Streisand album. Crazy.

A year ago, Streisand’s producer, Peter Asher, mentioned to me that the Laufey/Barbra collaboration was exquisite. Now it’s come to bear fruit.

Maybe Sony and Streisand will be moved to put some elbow grease in on the project now. A door has been opened for them.