CBS Settles for Five Years of Lesser Respected American Music Awards After Losing the Grammy Awards to ABC

CBS has not a good year.

There’s been so much chaos with the Skydance merger, fighting in house at the News department, the settlement with Donald Trump, and so on.

Last fall — October 2024 — the network lost the deal for the Grammy Awards, which had been on CBS for 52 years. But they either didn’t understand the importance of the Grammys or didn’t care. So the Grammys moved to ABC.

CBS already a deal with Dick Clark Productions for the Golden Globes, considered the minor version of ABC’s Oscars. Now they’ve made a deal for five years of DCP’s American Music Awards, a much lesser music show that no one takes seriously and is usually a mess.

In May, the AMAs scored 4.9 million viewers on the day they aired. Then, counting streaming, YouTube clips, and broadcasts to Mars, CBS now says they reached a total of 10 million people also counting other Paramount networks. Whatever.

The reality is that CBS has the two minor awards shows. They still have the Tony Awards, which gives them some prestige. There’s a lot of trouble coming up with the Kennedy Center Honors. They still have no producer. They’re saddled with clown president Donald Trump as host. The honorees are terrible. And this is the last year on the contract between CBS and the Kennedy Center.

You could easily see Trump moving the Honors to NewsNation in 2026. It’s only to get worse.

The Tiffany network is fast becoming the Walmart network. What’s next, the People’s Choice Awards?