Monday, August 18, 2025
Donate
MoviesPolitics

Controversial October 7th Doc Banned, then Reinstated by Toronto Film Fest Will Show Once with No Press or Industry Screenings

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Toronto Film Fest is looking forward to a hot run next month. But there’s a wrinkle.

Last week they rejected, then reinstated Barry Avrich’s documentary, “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue.”

Now I’m told that “The Road Between Us” will just be shown once, and there are no press or industry screenings.

All of this is great publicity for the doc which follows how on October 7, 2023 retired Israel Defense Forces General Naom Tibon sprang into action on a mission to save his family — including his two granddaughters — who were surrounded by Hamas terrorists during the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Tibon also rescued survivors of the music festival massacre and helped wounded soldiers on his journey to save his family.

TIFF executive director Cameron Bailey at first said pulling the film had to do with properly securing rights to footage. He insisted it was not about censorship or fear of protests.

But then he reversed his position after an outcry from many groups including the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and the Creative Community for Peace.

“I want to be clear: claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false,” he wrote in a letter addressed to members of the TIFF community. “I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF’s screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year’s festival. I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available.”

Subsequently, Bailey and Avrich issued a joint statement agreeing the film would be shown.

Now, “The Road Between Us” will be screened once, sometime on Monday. But access for press and possible distributors will be problematic. We can only imagine security will be high and interest will be off the charts. But this is a film that must be shown and distributed, to tell the story of what happened to innocent Israelis on that terrible day.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com