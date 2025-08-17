Trump Mysterious One Word Post, Not “Covfefe,” While Trolls Invade His Social Media Platform with Drawings of Putin Playing Him Like a Violin

Donald Trump is known for the strangest one word Tweet of all time.

“Covfefe,” he posted years ago.

Now comes a new one, this morning, still on his Truth Social.

“Bela,” he wrote.

That’s it. “Bela.”

Bela Lugosi?

Did he fall asleep intending to write “Belated apologies to the American people and the world for trying to destroy us”?

Was he bela-bering the point?

We will never know.



Meantime Truth Social has been rife with trolls today including one account that posted a picture of Trump being played like a violin by Putin. Truth Social must have a full time person — Stephen Miller, maybe — on the case all day for funny mocking posts about the orange loser.