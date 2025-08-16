Spike Lee’s Excellent New Movie “Highest 2 Lowest” Hidden at Theaters by Apple, A24: Thank Them for No Box Office Story Today

If Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” had really been in theaters today there would have been a weekend box office story today.

But Apple and A24 are hiding “H2L” in as few and as remote theaters are they can pending its arrival on Apple TV Plus in a couple of weeks.

They’ve only released this exuberant, sensational film to any theaters to qualify it for Oscars consideration — which it deserves.

But the two studios are doing Spike and the audience a great disservice. If there were one film this year that demands being on a big screen, it’s “Highest 2 Lowest.” Not just for the incredible cinematography, but for the award winning score and music mix.

“Highest 2 Lowest” also demands an audience. It’s not meant for sole viewing on a phone or laptop. The drama and laughs are too big to shove into those empty portals. When then there’s a little surprise moment with the fantastic Jeffrey Wright, you need someone next you to say, “Huh?”

“H2L” is playing in some of New York’s hardest to find theaters. The studio and streamer show their disdain by not even booking it in AMC Lincoln Square on 68th and Broadway. It’s only playing in two or three theaters in Brooklyn, where it was shot and is portrayed. Really shameful.

Apple lucked out with “CODA” a couple of years ago, even though they didn’t deserve it. Instead of thanking their lucky stars, they just went back to their old ways. I guess Tim Cook is too busy giving Trump gifts to think about how Apple will affect the history of cinema going forward.

Go see “H2L” on any screen near you, now before it’s confined to a little silver card case.