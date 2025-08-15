Latest Kennedy Center Shock: Exec in Charge of Theater Productions Out After Insiders Thought He’d Be Running the Show

I know, Putin and Trump are rolling in the hay but back in Washington, the Kennedy Center is still mired in trouble.

The New York Times reported today that Jeffrey Finn, the long time producer who brought the Broadway shows into the Kennedy Center, is out. Finn has been booking Broadway shows there since 2016. Sources told me he was the glue holding the place together.

Indeed, I was also told this week that within the Center, there was speculation that Finn might be promoted to run the Center under Trump lackey Richard Grennell. The news of Finn’s departure was a surprise.

But was it really? Yesterday’s announcement of the Kennedy Center honorees was a travesty. Trump says he will host the annual show , which will feature five completely low end choices including Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford of “Phantom of the Opera,” disco queen and one hit wonder Gloria Gaynor, country singer George Strait, and B list rock group KISS.

For Finn, the Crawford choice might have been his last straw. A nice man who lucked out in one role, Crawford’s career is minor compared to many Broadway and theater greats.

The lunacy at the Kennedy Center since Trump took over has become a daily undertaking of destruction. Why? The Kennedy Center is the national home to the arts, and a tribute to late president John F. Kennedy. As Kennedy’s grandson said today in a mocking video, Trump is obsessed with his grandfather. He wants to destroy his legacy, by suggesting that the theater complex be renamed for Trump or the opera house be named for wife Melania.

Finn was already backed into a corner accepting productions of non union touring shows like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Moulin Rouge” for the coming season. “Hamilton,” which had already been a success at the Kennedy Center, canceled its run entirely. Performers from “Les Miserables” refused to appear the night Trump was there for a fundraiser.

Everyone who worked at the Kennedy Center in a significant role is now gone. Trump has had his way in wresting control of a symbol and creating a constant distraction from his real issues like two wars, inflation, mass deportation, and Jeffrey Epstein. We can’t take our eye off the ball, even as Trump’s next move will to be, maybe, adding a batting cage to the Kennedy Center.

PS So far The Kennedy Centers has no producer for its CBS show. All the regular candidates have turned it down. “Would it ruin someone’s career to say yes?” someone who’s been involved before asked me yesterday.

Yes.