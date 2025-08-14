Watch Taylor Swift Announce New Album for October 3rd on Kelce Podcast, Says Travis “Didn’t Know What Hamlet Was, But I Explained it To Him”

Taylor Swift appeared with boyfriend Travis Kelce on his podcast with brother Jason last night.

Over 1.3 million people watched it. Taylor has never revealed so much or been so honest.

She announced the release of her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” for October 3rd.

She underscored that she and Kelce are dating. She did not say engaged.

The video is below, and it’s fascinating. Taylor talks about her father’s heart scare, and there’s a lot of detail about their lives.

“Showgirl” consists of 12 songs, all produced by Max Martin and Shellback. It sounds like she’s going for big pop hits by not using her regular producer, Jack Antonoff. There’s even a song called “Elizabeth Taylor.”

Kelce says he’s listened to all the songs — “they’re bangers.” He says the album is not as esoteric as Swift’s previous work. He admits he knows the meaning now of “esoteric.”

Swift interrupts: “He didn’t know what Hamlet was, but I explained it to him.”