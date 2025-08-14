Thursday, August 14, 2025
Taylor Swift- Travis Kelce Podcast Sends 14 of Singer’s Albums Back onto the iTunes Top 100, Plus a $3K Vinyl Album on Amazon

By Roger Friedman

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift podcast was certainly a hit.

Over 1.3 million people viewed the initial broadcast on YouTube.

The result is that 14 Swift albums are back in the iTunes top 100 after a short lull in Taylor mania.

There’s also an orange vinyl edition of Swift’s album, “Reputation,” for sale on amazon for a stunning $2,999. I’m not making that up. According to amazon, the LP comes from Swift’s former label, Big Machine, which she left and then they, of course, sold off her masters. There are plenty of copies available. (I was able to add 14 to my basket before canceling.)

All of this is in anticipation of Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” for October 3rd. The album is just 12 songs, all produced (co-written) by hitmaker Max Martin. Swift has left her long time producer Jack Antonoff for a poppier, top 40 sound.

“Showgirl” is already taking advance orders on CD, cassette, and vinyl so that when it hits amazon, it will debut at number 1. But did we have any doubt of that?

