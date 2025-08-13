Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Trump Posts Ominous Photo of Himself as Leader of the Kennedy Center as We Wait for His “Nominee” Choices

By Roger Friedman

we’re waiting this morning for Donald Trump’s choices of people to be named Kennedy Center nominees, as he calls them..

This will be the today’s distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump is hip deep in that one, not releasing the Epstein files and coddling convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Overnight he posted a photo of himself from the Kennedy Center balcony, posing like Evita Peron. He envisions renaming the center for himself because he hates former president John F. Kennedy and would like to see his legacy erased.

During the Kennedy’s short term — before he was assassinated — JFK introduced arts and culture to the White House. Trump has erased them completely.

The photo comes from the June 11th fundraiser at the Kennedy Center in which cast members of “Les Miserables” refused to perform for the orange fascist.

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

