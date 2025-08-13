Trump Posts Ominous Photo of Himself as Leader of the Kennedy Center as We Wait for His “Nominee” Choices

we’re waiting this morning for Donald Trump’s choices of people to be named Kennedy Center nominees, as he calls them..

This will be the today’s distraction from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump is hip deep in that one, not releasing the Epstein files and coddling convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Overnight he posted a photo of himself from the Kennedy Center balcony, posing like Evita Peron. He envisions renaming the center for himself because he hates former president John F. Kennedy and would like to see his legacy erased.

During the Kennedy’s short term — before he was assassinated — JFK introduced arts and culture to the White House. Trump has erased them completely.

The photo comes from the June 11th fundraiser at the Kennedy Center in which cast members of “Les Miserables” refused to perform for the orange fascist.