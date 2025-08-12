NY Film Fest on Hyper Drive: Not Just Springsteen, But DDL Return, Jodie Foster, Scorsese, Ben Stiller, Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke

The New York Film Festival 2025 has gone into hyper drive.

Yesterday they announced the Bruce Springsteen film, “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” as the spotlight gala.

You know Bruce will be there, which will cause mayhem.

Now added to the list of galas Daniel Day-Lewis’s return to film in his son’s movie, “Anemone.” (This is the spell check word of the season!)

Ronan Day-Lewis directs from his own script.

Family affair? DDL’s wife, and Ronan’s mother, director Rebecca Miller will unveil her five part “Mr. Scorsese” documentary about everyone’s other favorite filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Then there’s Ben Stiller’s documentary about his parents, “Stiller & Meara,” which I already want on a DVD, called “Nothing is Lost.”

Plus Richard Linklater has two movies! “Blue Moon” and “Nouvelle Vague.” The former is said to Ethan Hawke’s best performance ever, and also features stellar supporting work from Andrew Scott (who won the Silver Bear for best supporting performance at the Berlinale), Margaret Qualley, and Bobby Cannavale.

What do we do? Sleep at the Empire Hotel across the street? Get $400 box lunches from Tatiana?

It’s a conundrum!

Plus, Jodie Foster, who’s fluent in French, stars in Rebecca Zlotowski’s “A Private Life,” which is all in that language with subtitles. So Jodie’s gunning for a third Oscar.

Whew!

There’s also a 39 minute documentary about actress Carol Kane and her 98 year old mother, Joy, from director Nathan Silver, who made the lovely “Between the Temples” last year with Carol. Plus, of course, many full length and short docs that all look pretty tantalizing.

Off to the races!