Bob Dylan, 84, Hits the Recording Studio in Albany With His Band For What Could Be His 41st Album, First Since 2020

The last time Bob Dylan released a new album was in 2020.

That was “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” which was a big hit and produced a 17 minute single that briefly went to number 1.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” also has been the foundation of Dylan’s touring act for the last five years.

Now White Lake Recording Studios in Albany, New York reports that Bob and the band worked there recently.

Could Dylan be making his 41st album? Sure. Why not? He recently recorded with Barbra Streisand on her new duets album. He’s also been sounding great vocally after years of garbled singing. Plus, there’s lots to write about unless he’s doing an album of covers.

Also, this has been a banner year for Dylan with the released of the Oscar nominated “A Complete Unknown.” He hasn’t sold so many records in years.

Whatever the case, a new Dylan is more than welcome any time. So far in 2025 the total comes to just under 500,000.