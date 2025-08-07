Thursday, August 7, 2025
Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas Cancellations: Singer’s Ex Husband and Manager Brandon Blackstock, 48, “Is Really, Really Bad”

By Roger Friedman

Kelly Clarkson has canceled the rest of her shows in Las Vegas.

The reason she says is that her ex-husband is so ill that she needs to be with her children.

I’m told by an insider that 48 year old Brendon Blackstock is “really, really bad.”

That’s an amazing turn of events in the Clarkson-Blackstock story.

Their divorce after a decade was brutal and went on and on. According to reports, Blackstone “retained the couple’s highly contested Montana ranch in the settlement, as well as ownership of the family pets, several cars, including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne. She was also ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million and contribute $45,000 per month in child support for their two children. Additionally, Blackstock was granted $115,000 per month in spousal support, set to conclude in January 2024.”

Even after the divorce was setttled, and Blackstock walked away with quite a bit of Clarkson’s fortune, he wound up in hot water. As Clarkson’s former manager, Blackstock was found guilty of improper management and ordered him to reimburse his ex-wife $2,641,374 for past commissions.

But whatever is going sounds pretty dire. Clarkson was mysteriously absent from her show in April, turning it over to guest hosts. The word then was that Blackstock’s illness was the cause.

Now my source tells me that Blackstock’s father, Narvel, is also on high alert.

They say: “I just know that even Narvel is involved as it is not good!”

The former couple share a daughter, River Rose, 10, and son, Remington Alexander, 9.

Clarkson is set to return to her talk show in late September.

