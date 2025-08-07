Thursday, August 7, 2025
Ex-“Superman” Dean Cain Gets a Job with ICE, Highest Profile Gig Since At Least 2012: Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio Could Follow Suit

By Roger Friedman

Ex-“Superman” actor Dean Cain is getting a job with ICE.

Cain, who is sort of a self-parody in Hollywood, may be paving a way for other right wing actors like Scott Baio and Kevin Sorbo, to find work in their later years.

Cain, who just turned 59, hasn’t had a TV or movie job that anyone’s heard of since 2012 when he appeared for three episodes in a canceled ABC comedy called “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt 23.”

He’s worked steadily otherwise, but his IMDB is just a long list of crap D movies and TV and short films. It’s amazing anyone made them and unclear why. Each one is a title that makes you scratch your head as if you had a bad case of psoriasis.

Cain’s last substantial gig was twenty years ago, when he worked in 9 episodes of the TV series, “Las Vegas.”

His version of “Superman” came in 1993-1997’s “Lois and Clark,” which only logged 87 episodes and is now free floating somwhere in television history. His co-star, Teri Hatcher, went on to much more success in shows like “Desperate Housewives.”

But Cain is a utilitarian actor who had a lucky, short break over 30 years ago.

ICE recently lifted its age limit for masked thugs who kidnap brown people off the streets. It used to be that 40 was the top end of their market. But now anyone can join who has a violent and/or racist streak. Cain fits the role perfectly. Will he got Hollywood work from this PR stunt? Unlikely. Not even conservatives like Mel Gibson have hired him so far.

