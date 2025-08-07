Thursday, August 7, 2025
Amazon Prime’s “War of the Worlds” Starring Ice Cube Gets a Rare Zero from Critics, Slammed as a Commercial for the Company

By Roger Friedman

It’s been a while since someone made a version of “War of the Worlds.”

That was Steven Spielberg, with Tom Cruise. The movie was a massive international hit, making $630 million worldwide.

So, why not remake in the cheapest, worst way possible? That’s what Amazon Studios has done, in streaming only movie starring Ice Cube.

Yes.

This version drops today on the platform and has a rare ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes. No one knows what it cost, but let’s say $30-$40 million minimum.

The director is someone really no one knows named Rich Lee. So far, on the audience meter, there’s a 20% rating.

Critics have slammed the film as a “commercial for Amazon” and nothing else.

Of course, I guess, Amazon has bottomless pockets and can just throw away any money it likes.

But really? Wasn’t there a better use for time, money, and resources?

Thirteen producers are listed including Timur Bekmambetov, the Carolco of his generation. I’m surprised Dean Cain wasn’t featured in this movie. (See previous item.)

Variety said: “Even with a Prime subscription, you have to sit through two minutes of ads to watch 90 more of what amounts to a feature-length commercial for all things Amazon.”

Off the 22 reviews on RT, that was the only one posted by a published critic. The rest were bloggers and they all agreed.

