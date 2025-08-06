Justin Bieber Throws Hail Mary Pass on Unlistenable Single “Yukon” With Video Using Baby Son Jack Blues as Bait

Only July 11, Justin Bieber dropped his “Swag” album. It’s since gone on to sell about 300,000 albums, a very poor showing.

No real hit came from “Swag” except for “Daisies,” a modest chart entry.

Now, with sales mostly stagnant, Bieber has thrown out a Hail Mary pass. He’s made a video for a “song” called “Yukon,” showing off his 11 month old baby.

That’s the PR hook.

“Yukon” is something you don’t want to hear on the radio. It’s the sound a Alvin the Chipmunk voice singing over a plucking guitar. It might be the most annoying recording of this century.

The new video is popular — 1.9 million views plus almost 4 million for the original lyric video.

But no one is downloading “Yukon.” It’s number 56 on iTunes and has about 57 million streams on Spotify.

Also on YouTube is a version of Bieber singing the song normally, which has just 5,600 views. That version is at least tolerable.

Meanwhile, since Bieber posted pictures of himself shooting an Attack Rifle at a range, he’s amped up his Instagram posts with a flurry of pictures.

There’s no sense here of a marketing campaign. Just throw everything against the wall and see what sticks.

Interesting note: no matter how ludicrous the posts, Bieber’s hardcore fans love it. He can be stoned, shirtless, doing meaningless things, and comments below the posts congratulate him. It’s a weird take on social studies.