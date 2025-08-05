Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Woody Allen’s Birthday Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Wasn’t Exactly Complimentary: Called Him Count Dracula and Didn’t Like the Food

By Roger Friedman

The New York Times has a great report today on Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse.

Among other things, they found the notes his dinner guests sent for inclusion in a 63rd birthday book.

Famed movie director Woody Allen and wife Soon Yi Previn were nearby neighbors, and sometimes invited to dinner parties along with other famous people in the area.

The Times found Woody’s birthday note calling Epstein Dracula, and complaining about the food.

After this letter was received, it’s hard to imagine the Allens were invited back. But Woody was also there to observe a character or possible adaptation into a movie, play, or story.

This reminds me of a time I went to look at a massive apartment on the Upper East Side in a new building. The only furniture in the many rooms was a ping pong table, and the guy who lived there invited us to play. We declined. It was David Lynch before David Lynch.

Here’s the letter from Woody. It’s a classic!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

