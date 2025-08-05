Woody Allen’s Birthday Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Wasn’t Exactly Complimentary: Called Him Count Dracula and Didn’t Like the Food

The New York Times has a great report today on Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse.

Among other things, they found the notes his dinner guests sent for inclusion in a 63rd birthday book.

Famed movie director Woody Allen and wife Soon Yi Previn were nearby neighbors, and sometimes invited to dinner parties along with other famous people in the area.

The Times found Woody’s birthday note calling Epstein Dracula, and complaining about the food.

After this letter was received, it’s hard to imagine the Allens were invited back. But Woody was also there to observe a character or possible adaptation into a movie, play, or story.

This reminds me of a time I went to look at a massive apartment on the Upper East Side in a new building. The only furniture in the many rooms was a ping pong table, and the guy who lived there invited us to play. We declined. It was David Lynch before David Lynch.

Here’s the letter from Woody. It’s a classic!