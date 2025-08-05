Pop Star Sam Smith’s Brooklyn Residency is Called “To Be Free,” But it Costs Up to $547 a Ticket for Standing Only

Pop star Sam Smith is coming to Brooklyn this October.

His big hit was called “I’ll Stand By You.” Smith really means it, too.

He’s doing 12 shows at the Warsaw club in Greenpoint, which has a capacity of 1,000.

All the tickets are General Admission. Standing room only, to put it bluntly. No sitting.

The show is called “To Be Free.” But don’t be misled. There’s nothing free about it.

Tickets are almost $600 including fees for balcony tickets at some shows. And that’s before secondary brokers like Stub Hub amp it up closer to the dates.