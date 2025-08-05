Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Donate
BusinessMusic

Legacy Pop Stars Face No Sales Despite Fans: Mariah Carey’s New Single, Richie Sambora’s Return Met with Indifference

By Roger Friedman

Share

Mariah Carey is a superstar, no doubt about it.

But at 56 years old, she is unappealing to “record” buyers.

Her latest single, “Sugar Sweet,” came and went in a week.

Total sales including streaming were just 1,733 in paid downloads.

Streaming brings the total to 19,941 in sales.

The song was average, a throwaway, and had nothing new to offer anyone. It followed another flop, “Type Dangerous.”

None of this bodes well for Carey’s late September album release.

Mariah is not alone. Former Bon Jovi guitar slinger and singer Richie Sambora just dropped a single called “Born to Rock.” Luminate is reporting almost no sales, really, just 80 equivalent copies.

The video for “Born to Rock” has 12,000 views.

Madonna, once the Queen of Pop, is in a similar bind. A remix album called “Veronica Electronica,” is almost non existent. Madonna has sold 2,576 paid downloads of a total 3,709 including streaming.

It’s a good thing Madge was counting on paying her Con Ed bill with those receipts.

Of course, all these artists are wealthy and settled. So these releases are more like vanity projects. They could be more, I guess, if they made an effort to make an interesting record and market it with some flair. But these records — or whatever we should call them — are empty gestures in the end.

PS I liked Richie Sambora’s single, but no effort was put into it at all.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com