Will “Sex and the City” End Without Explaining What Happened to Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch?

“Sex and the City” is finally coming to and after 27 years.

No more episodes, spin offs, or movies.

But will they ever explain what happened to Stanford Blatch?

Stanny was Carrie’s best friend, and played by the beloved Willie Garson.

In 2021, Garson died quickly and unexpectedly of cancer. The show explained his absence by saying Blatch moved to Japan and became a monk.

There was nary another mention of him. No death, no funeral. Just gone.

Something similar happened on “Curb Your Enthuasiasm” when actor Bob Einstein died. He played Larry David’s pal, Marty Funkhouser. He disappeared during Season 10, and the reason was that he was “in China.”

Nothing was ever said in seasons 11 and 12, even Marty’s brother turned up, played by Vince Vaughn. The series ended without an explanation.

For Stanford Blatch, there should be some mention of his fate. Garson deserves at least that much. But now, with only two episodes left after this week, he may remain “a monk living in Japan” forever.