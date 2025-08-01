Friday, August 1, 2025
Mercy Killing: “Sex and the City” Sequel “And Just Like That” Will End for Good After Three More Episodes

By Roger Friedman
SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008. ©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

Mercy killing:

“And Just Like That…,” the “Sex and the City” sequel, is over.

HBO says the show will end with a two parter after this week’s 10th episode, season three.

The show is a depressing disaster, hate watched by remaining fans.

From the beginning, it was a bad idea. Episode 1 kicked off with the death of Chris Noth’s Mr. Big on a Peloton bike. There was also the hovering absence of Kim Cattrall as Samantha.

Cattrall said she was done with the character, but she was also done with not getting the same amount as Sarah Jessica Parker.

The first two seasons were also more Woke than any liberal could stand. Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda became a lesbian and had a graphic sex scene with comedian Chi, played by Sara Ramirez, a total turn off to everyone of all genders and sexual orientations.

The only bright spot on the show was the little family that had developed with Charlotte and Harry — Kristin Davis and Evan Handler, their two daughters, and dog named Richard Burton. They could spin off that whole group as a separate show.

Even getting rid of Ramirez and toning down the wokeness this season didn’t help. The biggest blow was the re-introduction of John Corbett as Mr. Big’s replacement, Aidan. Even though Aidan was supposed to be Carrie’s hero, their relationship was torture. He finally left last week as the couple finally broke up.

How will it all end? Carrie will publish her book and realize she’s on her own. The rest of it doesn’t matter. Just pull the plug. I fast forwarded through a few episodes last night. Cynthia Nixon is so superior on “The Gilded Age,” it’s not funny. She’s outgrown this nonsense.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

