Motion Picture Academy Elects Top Movie Exec Lynnette Howell Taylor as New — and Youngest Ever –President, Produced 2020 Oscars

Hurrah!

Lynnette Howell Taylor is the new president of the Motion Picture Academy.

Already a Governor in the Producers’ branch, Taylor has great taste. She is responsible for a number of great movies including “A Star is Born,” “Captain Fantastic,” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

She’s also a big supporter of indie director Derek Cianfrance. She co-produced “Blue Valentine,” “The Place Beyond the Pines,” and the upcoming “Roofman.” I met her 20 years ago when she co-produced (with Jamie Patricof, often her partner) Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s wonderful “Half Nelson” starring Ryan Gosling and Anthony Mackie.

Lynnette knows her way around the Academy. She produced the 2020 Oscars. She’s the youngest person ever elected president of the Academy. Bravo!

Also elected to 2025-2026 officer positions by the Board: Lesley Barber (Music Branch), Vice President (chair, Membership Committee), Jennifer Fox (Producers Branch), Vice President (chair, Awards Committee), Simon Kilmurry (Documentary Branch), Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee), Lou Diamond Phillips (Actors Branch), Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee), Howard A. Rodman (Writers Branch), Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee).

“Lynette has been a vital part of the Academy Board of Governors for many years, most recently revitalizing our awards work as chair of the board’s Awards Committee. I so look forward to working with her as our new Academy President, as well as with these incredibly dedicated and strategic board officers. This is an exceptional group of Academy members who will advance the Academy’s mission, support our membership around the world, ensure our long-term financial stability, and celebrate the achievements of the global filmmaking community,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer.

The Oscars return next March 15th, 2026 on ABC with Conan O’Brien as host again after a triumphant turn this past spring. Are there going to be big movies involved? You bet. We already have “Sinners” and a couple of others from the spring. Wait til you see the torrent starting after Labor Day.