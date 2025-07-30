Thursday, July 31, 2025
Donate
BusinessTheater

Las Vegas Tourists MIA: Plenty of Tickets to Backstreet, Kelly Clarkson, Lots of Top Hotel Rooms

By Roger Friedman

Share

I keep reading that Las Vegas is empty right now.

International tourists are staying away in droves. I guess the idea of being rounded up by ICE agents and sent to the Sudan is unappealing.

The result is that there are plenty of good hotel rooms going for reasonable to cheap prices.

There are also plenty of tickets to see big acts like Kelly Clarkson at Caesar’s Palace and the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere. The Michael Jackson Cirque du Soleil show is also pretty open right now.

The only problem with the shows is that despite lots of availability, the prices very high. I can’t imagine spending $700 to $1,000 for the Boys. I don’t want it that way!

It’s hotels that tell the story, though. They are all open and taking reservations on hotels.com. That includes everything from the fancy Wynn ($323 a night) and the Four Seasons ($257) to Harrah’s (85 bucks, baby).

At those prices you could afford to eat in pretty good restaurants, although I’m sure there’s still a $10.99 all you can eat buffet somewhere.

And look, I checked for you. There are good deals at the classic Palomino club, where Girls with a capital G are on the menu!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com