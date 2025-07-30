Las Vegas Tourists MIA: Plenty of Tickets to Backstreet, Kelly Clarkson, Lots of Top Hotel Rooms

I keep reading that Las Vegas is empty right now.

International tourists are staying away in droves. I guess the idea of being rounded up by ICE agents and sent to the Sudan is unappealing.

The result is that there are plenty of good hotel rooms going for reasonable to cheap prices.

There are also plenty of tickets to see big acts like Kelly Clarkson at Caesar’s Palace and the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere. The Michael Jackson Cirque du Soleil show is also pretty open right now.

The only problem with the shows is that despite lots of availability, the prices very high. I can’t imagine spending $700 to $1,000 for the Boys. I don’t want it that way!

It’s hotels that tell the story, though. They are all open and taking reservations on hotels.com. That includes everything from the fancy Wynn ($323 a night) and the Four Seasons ($257) to Harrah’s (85 bucks, baby).

At those prices you could afford to eat in pretty good restaurants, although I’m sure there’s still a $10.99 all you can eat buffet somewhere.

And look, I checked for you. There are good deals at the classic Palomino club, where Girls with a capital G are on the menu!