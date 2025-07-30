Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Hello, Dalai! Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday with Documentary Exec Produced by Richard Gere to Find Source of Happiness

By Roger Friedman

Well, hello, Dalai!

The Dalai Lama is celebrating his 90th birthday with a documentary executive produced by one of his biggest fans, actor Richard Gere, and writer-director Oren Moverman.

“Wisdom of Happiness” is distributed by Abramorama, partnered with Theorem Media. It’s directed by Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis.

In an intimate heart-to-heart, the film follows the world’s greatest ambassador of compassion, the Dalai Lama, as he invites audiences along for a journey to the source of happiness. Release date is October 17, 2025, as part of The Year of Compassion, a global celebration set in motion on the Dalai Lama’s recent 90th birthday on July 6th.

Gere says: “This humble yet extraordinary man has lived a long life of unparalleled meaning, inspiring people everywhere. His 90 years are saturated with kindness, love and compassion… driven by a fearless, diamond-like wisdom that engages a deeply divided world. Unbreakable.”

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

