Hello, Dalai! Dalai Lama Celebrates 90th Birthday with Documentary Exec Produced by Richard Gere to Find Source of Happiness

Well, hello, Dalai!

The Dalai Lama is celebrating his 90th birthday with a documentary executive produced by one of his biggest fans, actor Richard Gere, and writer-director Oren Moverman.

“Wisdom of Happiness” is distributed by Abramorama, partnered with Theorem Media. It’s directed by Barbara Miller and Philip Delaquis.

In an intimate heart-to-heart, the film follows the world’s greatest ambassador of compassion, the Dalai Lama, as he invites audiences along for a journey to the source of happiness. Release date is October 17, 2025, as part of The Year of Compassion, a global celebration set in motion on the Dalai Lama’s recent 90th birthday on July 6th.

Gere says: “This humble yet extraordinary man has lived a long life of unparalleled meaning, inspiring people everywhere. His 90 years are saturated with kindness, love and compassion… driven by a fearless, diamond-like wisdom that engages a deeply divided world. Unbreakable.”