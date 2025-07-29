Tom Hanks Joins the 700 Club: Slow Sales So Far for Denzel, Clooney Priced Tickets to Oscar Winner’s Off Broadway Show

I can’t wait until this fall when someone at the New York Post expresses outrage at the price of tickets for Tom Hanks’s off Broadway show.

Right now, the Post is running advertorial for Vivid Tickets. The ticket reseller is charging $691 for the best seats at The Shed to see Hanks in a new play based on his short story, “The World of Tomorrow.” Advertorial means it’s an ad from Vivid Tickets that looks like a Post story with a real byline.

The Shed is in Hudson Yards, and it’s not even an ornate Broadway house. It’s a box, with free standing chairs.

Beginning October 30th, the two time Oscar winner will be in previews for the play which he wrote (with James Glossman). Kenny Leon, fresh off the $900 ticket “Othello,” is directing.

Opening night, November 18th, is by appointment only as a fundraiser for The Shed. Those prices are only revealed by calling the theater.

Tickets went on sale to The Shed members on July 15th, and to the public four days ago. So far, there are plenty of seats according to The Shed website. The Shed sells them for a bargain price of $399. But not one performance is sold out. In fact you can pick and choose where you’d like to sit and on what night.

The Post didn’t stop complaining about the high prices this spring of “Othello” with Denzel Washington and George Clooney in “Good Night and Good Luck.” It became their obsession, which ended in neither production receiving a Tony Award.

Luckily, Tony’s aren’t for off Broadway. That would be Obies, but no matter how good Hanks is — and I’m sure he’ll be great — awards are not in the cards here.