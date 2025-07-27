Trump Posts Insane Diversion Posts to Take Heat off Epstein Connection, Attacks Beyonce, ABC, NBC, Oprah, Al Sharpton

Support independent journalism, free from the trades and other publications that are part of the tinsel town machine.
For 12 years, Showbiz411.com has been covering Hollywood, Broadway, the music business and the business of celebrity. Ads are our main source of funding, but contributions (not tax exempt) from readers who enjoy the scoops, exclusives, and fact based reports are always welcome and very appreciated. To inquire about ads, email us at showbiz411@gmail.com.
Wow.
Donald Trump has still posted anything about “South Park,” despite the show mocking his teeny penis, leaving him fat, bloated, and dead in the desert.
But he is attacking Beyonce, Oprah, Al Sharpton, ABC, NBC, and Comcast.
Trump is throwing everything against the wall to see if it will stick. This is to divert attention from the Epstein scandal which is now devouring his administration.
He’s actually losing followers and gaining new enemies as he lies, lies, lies all day about not caring about Epstein, not knowing Epstein, not thinking about Ghislaine Maxwell’s pardon.
Trump should write a “Book of Diversions.” It could start with Rosie O’Donnell and her citizenship. Whatever happened to that? The Melania Opera House?
Below, find more of the same. Only, even his dumbest followers must be getting it by now. The reason Washington is so air-polluted this summer is all coming from the White House.
wp>
Donate to Showbiz411.com
Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive. Thank you
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.