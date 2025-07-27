Trump Posts Insane Diversion Posts to Take Heat off Epstein Connection, Attacks Beyonce, ABC, NBC, Oprah, Al Sharpton

Wow. Donald Trump has still posted anything about “South Park,” despite the show mocking his teeny penis, leaving him fat, bloated, and dead in the desert. But he is attacking Beyonce, Oprah, Al Sharpton, ABC, NBC, and Comcast. Trump is throwing everything against the wall to see if it will stick. This is to divert attention from the Epstein scandal which is now devouring his administration. He’s actually losing followers and gaining new enemies as he lies, lies, lies all day about not caring about Epstein, not knowing Epstein, not thinking about Ghislaine Maxwell’s pardon. Trump should write a “Book of Diversions.” It could start with Rosie O’Donnell and her citizenship. Whatever happened to that? The Melania Opera House? Below, find more of the same. Only, even his dumbest followers must be getting it by now. The reason Washington is so air-polluted this summer is all coming from the White House. wp>