Box Office: “Fantastic Four” $118 Million Weekend Actually a Disappointment as Sunday Guesstimates Weigh Down

You can’t not trumpet a $118 million.

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” has a fantastic start this weekend, no kidding.

But guesstimates for today, Sunday, are disappointing to say the least. They’ve pulled down the total by at least $5 million.

“FF4” should have been in the $123-$130 million range.

But for some reason, Disney is seeing Sunday as a big weigh down.

I’m surprised. Maybe they’ll gin up with better, corrected numbers tomorrow.

In any case, “FF4” is a hit.

But are these movies drawing big crowds in their initial release and then tailing off? Even “Superman” is slowing down as it approaches $300 million. And internationally, it’s met with less enthusiasm than anticipated.

“Jurassic World” same thing. Just crossed $300 million, but the big buzz is gone.

Meantime, A24 is having a tough summer. Just buying ‘name director’ movies isn’t working so well. “The Materialists” is done at $36 million. “Eddington” dropped 61% in its second week as word spread. “Eddington,” as I said last week, is “deadington.”

Sorry, baby. Oh wait, that’s the name of one of their other flops.

Here’s hoping for bigger things from A24 this summer and fall. The new Spike Lee, “Highest to Lowest,” should bring the magic.