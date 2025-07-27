Sunday, July 27, 2025
Box Office: “Fantastic Four” $118 Million Weekend Actually a Disappointment as Sunday Guesstimates Weigh Down

By Roger Friedman

You can’t not trumpet a $118 million.

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” has a fantastic start this weekend, no kidding.

But guesstimates for today, Sunday, are disappointing to say the least. They’ve pulled down the total by at least $5 million.

“FF4” should have been in the $123-$130 million range.

But for some reason, Disney is seeing Sunday as a big weigh down.

I’m surprised. Maybe they’ll gin up with better, corrected numbers tomorrow.

In any case, “FF4” is a hit.

But are these movies drawing big crowds in their initial release and then tailing off? Even “Superman” is slowing down as it approaches $300 million. And internationally, it’s met with less enthusiasm than anticipated.

“Jurassic World” same thing. Just crossed $300 million, but the big buzz is gone.

Meantime, A24 is having a tough summer. Just buying ‘name director’ movies isn’t working so well. “The Materialists” is done at $36 million. “Eddington” dropped 61% in its second week as word spread. “Eddington,” as I said last week, is “deadington.”

Sorry, baby. Oh wait, that’s the name of one of their other flops.

Here’s hoping for bigger things from A24 this summer and fall. The new Spike Lee, “Highest to Lowest,” should bring the magic.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

