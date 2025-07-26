Surprise! Billy Joel Releases 150 Track Digital Soundtrack to HBO Documentary Including Rare and Unissued Songs

This is a mind blower.

Billy Joel, HBO, and Sony have just dropped a 150 track digital soundtrack to the new documentary “As So It Goes.”

Part 2 of the excellent doc premiered on HBO last night. The doc itself is about 5 hours. The soundtrack is over 6 hours.

But what a collection! Demos, live performances, remixes of very old songs, some songs we’ve only heard in the documentary, and so on. For Billy Joel fans, this is the Holy Grail.

Only three or four tracks didn’t make it onto Spotify. Sony evidently could clear live performances from “SNL” or “The Old Grey Whistle Test” TV shows. Come on, “SNL.” Be a sport!

I’ve provided the link to Spotify. I’ll add more pieces in time. But for now, what a treasure.

PS Maybe Sony will do some kind of Best Of package for CD and vinyl. Even better, maybe someone at Sony or HBO will send out a detailed press release.