Exclusive: “South Park” Trump Teeny Penis Episode Number 1 Worldwide on Paramount Plus, Scored 430K First Viewing

Wednesday’s controversial episode of “South Park” is turning into a massive hit.

On Wednesday night with little promotion and fans having no idea what was in the show, “South Park” scored 430,000 viewers.

By the time the episode ended at 10:30pm, all hell broke loose.

The next morning, “South Park” became the number 1 show on all of Paramount Plus including movies and TV shows.

It has remained at number 1 ever since then.

All the numbers haven’t come in yet for delayed viewing, but when it’s all counted, Wednesday’s “South Park” could turn into one of their biggest episodes in 27 seasons. I’ve haven’t heard people talk about “South Park” this way since “Trapped in the Closet.”

Both the trailers for Season 27, including one that has scenes from Wednesday’s actual show, are getting near 1 million views.

It’s a short episode, but well worth the time to watch again. Trump’s “teeny” penis is a big part of the show, not to mention Jesus being sued by Trump.