Mariah Carey Releases Incomplete “Sugar Sweet” (Seven Writers Including Her), After Odd “Kimmel” Outing

By Roger Friedman

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mariah Carey made a rare appearance.

She didn’t sing, she talked. A little.

The occasion was release of a new single called “Sugar Sweet.” The song, debuting at number 5 on iTunes, is sung with two other performers: Kehlani and Shenseea. It’s basically a chorus searching for a song even though there seven writers credited including Carey herself.

On Kimmel, guest hosted by Fortune Feinster, it looked like Mariah had trouble moving her mouth and her head. She barely opened her mouth while talking. And when she had to move her head she seemed to have trouble balancing some kind of wig or fall that was attached to her.

Altogether, this was not a promising launch for her 16th album, coming in late September.

On Twitter X, where usually her fans rave about Mariah, there was disappointment about the song and the appearance. Mariah’s previous single, “Type Dangerous,” was a flop.

As I’ve said earlier this month, these concocted songs and productions are a waste of time at this point. Carey refuses to sing actual songs with actual musicians, relying on hip hop shortcuts. It sounds like she’s releasing music from the 90s and 00s, and not acknowledging any passage of time. It’s time, in fact, to grow up.

