“Fantastic Four” Takes First Steps to $120 Mil Weekend with Huge Previews

The Marvel Universe got a big boost last night.
“Fantastic Four: First Steps” raked in $24.4 mil in previews.
The weekend looks at $120 mil plus.
Great reviews and word of mouth are building toward a mega hit.
What a box office summer! Week after week of blockbusters is what Hollywood needed.
